5G boost for Bath from Virgin Media O2 Ontix small cell additions

Virgin Media O2 and infrastructure provider Ontix have deployed a 5G small cells across Bath installed on existing street furniture, including lampposts.

The rollout targets high-footfall areas including Bath centre and shopping districts. The first small cells are live, with further deployments planned.

Bath is the UK’s 11th most visited destination by tourists, The Roman Baths and the Victoria Art Gallery attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Steven Verigotta, director of mobile delivery at Virgin Media O2, said the Bath deployment is part of the operator’s investment programme.

“We’re investing another £700m as part of our Mobile Transformation Plan.Small cells play a vital role delivering targeted network improvements where demand is highest.”

The operator said the investment programme will continue to deploy small cells in dense urban areas and locations such as railway lines, airports, motorways and large venues.

The Bath project was set up through an Open Access Agreement with Bath & North East Somerset Council.