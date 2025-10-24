6G may be a bit ‘meh’, AI in phones overhyped, and a pop star MVNO is on the cards predicts CCS Insight

6G may not be a big an innovation as anticipated, consumers will be indifferent to smartphone AI, and a major pop star could launch their own network, say forecasts from CCS Insight.

CCS says 6G will deliver only marginal speed gains compared with 5G, as radio technology approaches physical limits.

“Advances in mobile radio waveforms have done little to improve efficiency,” CCS Insight notes. “3G and 4G enabled much more data to be transmitted in the same amount of spectrum. Wiith 5G the improvement slowed as technology closed in on Shannon’s limit.”

The main improvements with 6G will come from access to new spectrum and the deployment of larger antennas rather than any breakthroughs in waveform.

AI not a big deal

Despite the fanfare surrounding AI-powered smartphones, CCS Insight predicts most consumers will ignore AI when choosing their next handset.

Manufacturers have leaned on AI as a differentiator as hardware improvements flatten out, focusing on personalised experiences, contextual automation and AI assistants. CCS believes customers will continue to base purchase decisions on camera performance, battery life and ecosystem compatibility.

Manufacturers’ hopes of using AI to drive recurring revenue through subscriptions and premium services are will face resistance until users see clearer benefits.

Pop Star MVNO

A novel prediction is that a major pop star will launch their own mobile service by 2027.

It has “never been easier for brands to move into mobile,” with aggregators, enablers and eSIM technolog reducing barriers to entry. This MVNO model could combine connectivity with fan engagement, offering competitions, rewards, access to concert tickets and discounted merchandise.

Potential stars Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Beyoncé, CCS Insight suggests. Other high-profile actors and influencers to sports stars are expected to see how such a venture performs.

CCS Insight’s annual predictions have become a bellwether for the mobile industry, often highlighting how hype, consumer behaviour and technological limits intersect to shape the next generation of connectivity.