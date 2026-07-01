TD SYNNEX Dell business unit head appointed major accounts sales director

TD SYNNEX Dell business unit leader Amy Brady has been appointed sales director for major accounts for the UK and Ireland

The move puts one of its longest-serving sales heads in charge of some of its biggest channel customers.

TD SYNNEX is one of the largest technology distributors and solutions aggregators It works with thousands of resellers, retailers, MSPs and vendors across the UK and Ireland, providing endpoint device, infrastructure to cloud, security and AI solutions.

Brady has spent almost a decade with TD SYNNEX. Most recently she led the Dell EMC business unit in the UK and Ireland. She has more than 22 years’ experience in IT distribution sales and business management roles.

She will lead the major accounts sales team, focusing on customer relationships.

James Reed, vice president, Endpoint Solutions and interim sales vice president for the UK and Ireland said her ability to build long-term relationships made her the ideal choice for the role.

Brady said her priority would be to strengthen TD SYNNEX’s customer-first approach while ensuring major accounts receive the strategic support needed to maximise business opportunities.