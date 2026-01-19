JCB Tough Phone toughens up team as European expansion gathers pace

JCB Tough Phone has strengthened its sales, marketing and digital team with three new appointment.

The Cheshire-based company is known for ruggedised mobile phones designed for construction, logistics and industrial users. The new senior hires span marketing, sales and digital.

The new chief marketing officer is Amanda Couzens Davies, who will be responsible for marketing, distribution and network support. She previously worked at 20:20 (Now Likewize) and most recently at Assurant, in a senior marketing role supporting device lifecycle and protection services.

Her appointment comes as JCB Tough Phone increases its focus on working more closely with networks to position rugged devices as a core part of enterprise and frontline worker portfolios.

Ben Stephens has joined from HMD Global as head of corporate and B2B sales to support the company’s B2B operation. He will work within the sales team under Chris Millington, strengthening JCB Tough Phone’s sales into utilities, construction firms and field service organisations. Stephens has held a number of senior commercial roles across the handset sector, spanning both operator and manufacturer partnerships.

The third appointment is Manuel Rosas, who joins from Amazon and will be in charge of digital growth, expanding JCB Tough Phone’s online presence and e-commerce performance and developing a stronger online proposition.

Roy Taylor, CEO said: “We have strengthened the team following extensive growth in distribution across Europe in 2025, with three impactful recruits to drive further impressive growth. I’m looking forward to what we are going to achieve in 2026.”

The company’s niche products include a phone with an integrated thermal camera.The MAX Pro P20’s (below) can detects heat loss, electrical issues, and mechanical.failures in real time with a -15°C to 550°C range and claimed two per cent accuracy.