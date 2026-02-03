HMD appoints New Way International as official distributor

New Way International is now a UK distributor for HMD Global, handling HMD’s portfolio across the UK channel.

New Way will distribute HMD smartphones, feature phones, tablets and accessories, supporting customers across retail, reseller, managed service provider (MSP), enterprise and public-sector markets.

The initial focus will be on Nokia feature phones, with the majority of early stock drawn from that range. Nokia feature phones, which sell for around £60, are seeing strong demand in the UK appeal for value-focused, enterprise and specialist use cases.

New Way says it was selected by HMD for its execution capability and established channel reach. The partnership is expected to improve availability and supply consistency, particularly in segments where reliable access to stock is critical. HMD aims to better support partners operating in both retail and business environments by expanding distribution through New Way.

“This appointment reflects our continued focus on building a strong, relevant mobile device portfolio for the UK channel,” said New Way MD d Nigel Prince,

“Working with HMD allows us to supporpartners with trusted products, consistent availability and the service levels they need to operate efficiently.”

The agreement reinforces New Way International’s long-term growth strategy, which focuses on expanding choice across price tiers and use cases, supporting sustainable demand, and delivering consistent service and availability to UK partners.