Ericsson Mobility Report architect Patrik Cerwall is next GSA president

The Global mobile Suppliers Association has elected Ericsson Head of Strategic Marketing Patrik Cerwall as its next president from January 1.

Cerwall has more than 30 years’ experience in the mobile industry. He has been a member of the on GSA’s executive committee for 14 years. Ericsson Mobility Report, one of the sector’s most widely-used market intelligence publications.

The GSA represents suppliers across the global mobile industry, including infrastructure vendors, semiconductor companies, device manufacturers and technology providers, and is widely recognised for its market intelligence, spectrum analysis and industry research.

Cerwall succeeds Joe Barrett, (below) who is retiring after 12 years leading the industry body.

Cerwall will work to strengthen the association’s research and market intelligence, expand collaboration around technologies including 5G RedCap, private networks, FWA, NTN, 5G Advanced and 6G, and deepen engagement with operators, enterprises and policymakers.

Cerwall said the industry was entering a period of rapid change as 5G continues to evolve and preparations for 6G gather pace. He said his focus would be on delivering trusted research, practical industry programmes and closer collaboration across the mobile ecosystem.