Apple’s £599 17e doubles predecessor’s 125Gb storage at same price

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17e as the entry model line-up while delivering upgrades over last year’s iPhone 16e.

Starting at £599 with 256GB of storage, the new model doubles the 16e base capacity at the same price point.

The iPhone 17e has Apple’s new A19 chip, built on 3-nanometre technology said to brins faster performance fand AI-driven features compared with the A18 used in the iPhone 16e,.

The phone has Apple’s new C1X cellular modem, claimed to be twice as fast as the C1 modem in the 16e and uses 30 per cent less energy than the modem in the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 17e retains a single rear sensor but now uses a 48-megapixel Fusion camera producing optical-quality 2x zoom shots. Apple says portrait processing has been improved with smarter depth recognition and better HDR performance. The 16e also used a 48MP sensor, but the new image pipeline and enhanced AI features are expected to deliver clearer low-light shots and more natural portraits.

The iPhone 17e introduces Ceramic Shield 2, offering three times better scratch resistance than the glass on the 16e, along with reduced glare. It also adds MagSafe support, an omission from the previous generation

Satellite connectivity features remain a headline capability carried over from the 16e, including Emergency SOS, Messages via satellite and roadside assistance when users are out of network coverage.

Design-wise, the 16e and 17e models are similar with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displays in an aluminium chassis with IP68 water resistance.. The 17e introduces a new matte finish and colour options including soft pink alongside black and white.