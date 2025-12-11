ZIM Connections becomes an instant MVNO using eSIM Go platform

Travel eSIM provider ZIM Connections has expanded into the domestic mobile market with the launch of its monthly eSIM-only plans, enabled by eSIM Go’s MVNE platform on the Vodafone network.

ZIM was fonded five years ago supplying travel data eSIMs to consumers before moving into B2B connectivity for corporates and SMEs. It is now targeting international students, remote workers, long-term visitors and organisations needing flexible or secondary mobile lines for staff.

ZIM has been able to enter the MVNO market with minimal upfront investment using eSIM Go’s system. This gives i gaining immediate access to UK numbering, voice and SMS, low-cost data tariffs, month-to-month terms and full domestic coverage. Activation is instant via eSIM.

Mitch Fordham, Chief Commercial Officer at eSIM Go, said the move highlights how the company is helping new entrants enter the market quickly. “As entry barriers come down, the UK MVNO market is hotting up, creating a new wave of disruption, and that’s great news for consumers.”

ZIM Connections COO Giulia Acchioni Mena said the long-standing partnership made eSIM Go the obvious choice for its domestic UK launch.



“We’ve worked with eSIM Go for five years on international travel data eSIM solutions, so they were the natural partner for our UK Monthly eSIM Plans,. Customers come to ZIM for seamless, transparent connectivity when travelling, and this new service is the ideal way to support those on frequent or extended stays in the UK.”