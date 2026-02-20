Wireless Logic acquires Comms365 to expand its IoT capabilities

IoT provider Wireless Logic has acquired UK-based connectivity specialist Comms365.

The business will continue to operate as a standalone entity, with no immediate changes to customer contracts, partner agreements or day to day operations.

Co-founder and CEO Mike van Bunnens will exit the business following a handover period. Industry veteran John Whitty will step in as CEO, while Co-founder and CTO Shaun Nicholls will remain in his role.

The deal brings together two established players in managed connectivity and expands Wireless Logic’s UK capabilities, while giving Comms365 access to a wider range of products including satellite services.

Comms365 was founded in 2008 and specialises in advanced connectivity across cellular, fixed, satellite and bonded networks. Its portfolio spans IoT connectivity, SD WAN, secure managed networking and high availability internet services, underpinned by its own resilient core network.

Wireless Logic said the acquisition will allow Comms365 to scale its operations while maintaining its customer centric delivery model.

Whitty said the deal marks “an important and exciting next step” for Comms365. “It allows us to continue delivering reliable, technically advanced and resilient solutions to our customers, while giving us the support to remain agile and incorporate the latest technologies. I look forward to leading the business into its next phase of growth with the Wireless Logic team.”

Van Bunnens added that the acquisition reflects the strength of the company he helped build over 18 years. “We set out to create a solid, reliable and well respected business. We’ve achieved that with our loyal customer base and fantastic team dedicated to solving customer challenges.”

Cyril Deschanel, Group Managing Director for Europe & UK at Wireless Logic, said the agreement reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to the UK market. “We’re pleased to welcome the Comms365 team and support their continued growth.”

Wireless Logic currently connects more than 18 million devices across 165 countries and partners with over 50 mobile and satellite operators. The addition of Comms365 strengthens its UK engineering capability and enhances its offer for organisations requiring high availability, multi network IoT and enterprise connectivity.