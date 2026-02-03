Vodafone IoT lands Hyundai Group in-car connectivity deal across Gulf region.

Vodafone IoT is to provide in-car connectivity for Hyundai vehicles sold in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.

The agreement covers group brands Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars to comply with local regulatory requirements for connectivity in each country. Vodafone IoT will provide local network access and compliance with national data and telecoms regulations.

Vodafone IoT’s Global SIM+ technology will be used. This allows a single SIM to operate as a local SIM in each market and enables local data routing and regulatory compliance while maintaining connectivity for vehicles that move between countries.

Vodafone IoT’s centralised managed connectivity platform integrates with local operator networks and allows Hyundai to oversee vehicle connectivity across countries from a single system.

Connected car services in the region will include remote vehicle control, vehicle status monitoring and other app-based functions. Deployment of these in the Middle East are complicated by differing national regulations.

Vodafone IoT said the partnership is intended to simplify launches in regulated markets by combining global SIM management with local operator relationships. Hyundai Motor Group said the deployment supports its broader move towards software-defined vehicles and connected services.

The two companies plan to extend the partnership to additional countries in the Middle East and Africa.