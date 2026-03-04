Virgin Media O2 appoints Brazil’s Vivo telecoms finance head for CFO role

Virgin Media O2 has appointed the financial head of Telefonica’s Brazil network Vivo David Melcon as its new Chief Financial Officer

He takes over from joint interim finance leaders Mark Hardman and Nick Taylor.

Melcon (main pic) has more than 25 years’ experience in the telecoms sector, most recently as CFO of Vivo, the largest mobile operator in Brazil and part of the Telefónica group.

Melcon joined Telefónica in 2001 and has been involved in multi-billion-dollar investment programmes and leading operational initiatives across the business. The company said his skills includes disciplined capital allocation, cost control and commercial strategy in large-scale telecoms operations.

Melcon spent several years in London at Telefónica Europe

Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler said

“David has the experience, knowledge and mindset to really deliver for Virgin Media O2, with this move bringing him back to a market he knows well”.

Melcon said the opportunity to return to the UK telecoms sector was significant.

“At Vivo, our transformation more than doubled market value, strengthened our leadership, and built one of Brazil’s most trusted brands. Returning to the UK is important to me. I look forward to closely with the talented teams at Virgin Media O2 to build on strong momentum”.