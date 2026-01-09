USA refurb player Reebelo hires former Back Market leader to launch UK operation

Former Back Market business manager Colin Williams has joined refurbished technology marketplace Reebelo as managing director, ahead of the company’s planned UK launch.

Williams will lead Reebelo’s UK operation, with responsibility for market entry, partner onboarding and day-to-day management.

Reebelo was founded in 2019 and operates a third-party marketplace model, connecting consumers with professional sellers of refurbished and pre-owned technology. The company does not hold inventory.

Product categories include smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, gaming consoles and selected household electronics. Devices listed on the platform are tested and graded by sellers before resale.

Reebelo operates in the same segment as Back Market and competes with it in several markets. The company has established operations in Australia, New Zealand and the US.

The business is headquartered in San Mateo and was founded by Philip Franta, who is chief executive, and Fabien Rastouil, chief product officer.

The appointment comes as competition continues to increase in the UK refurbished devices market, with multiple online platforms targeting growth through resale and recommerce.