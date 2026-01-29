TMT First presented with King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

Staffordshire Samsung-approved repair specialist TMT First has been formally presented with the King’s Award for Enterprise In Innovation it won in March .

The Mobile Component Repair (MCR) service enables the repair of individual device components rather than full unit replacement.

TMT First was the only Staffordshire business to receive the award last year. The presentation took place at a ceremony attended by more than 100 guests, including Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Adam Jogee, the town’s mayor, executives from Samsung and eBay, and representatives from Keele University, the University of Staffordshire and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

At a ceremony attended by more than 100 guests founder Adam Whitehouse received the award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Professor Elizabeth Barnes CBE, the King’s official representative in the county.

“We live in a world where technology is moving at an incredibly fast pace, but there is a tendency that if it goes wrong people jump to replace it. Our close collaboration with and support from Samsung as part of our 12-year relationship has enabled us to innovate and develop new service and repair solutions such as MCR,” he said.

TMT First was one of just 197 organisations nationwide to receive a King’s Award in 2024.

Whitehouse said the award reflected the company’s long-term focus on repair, refurbishment and sustainability, supported by its 12-year partnership with Samsung. He added that MCR demonstrates how extending device lifecycles can reduce environmental impact while lowering costs for consumers and businesses.

Professor Barnes said TMT First’s approach aligned closely with the King’s sustainability priorities, particularly around sustainable consumption and reuse, and encouraged other Staffordshire businesses to follow its example.