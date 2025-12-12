TD SYNNEX launches AI planning workshops for channel partners

Distributor TD SYNNEX has introduced a workshop programm to help businesses understand how how artificial intelligence can be used in practical, and commercially sensible ways,

The global IT distributor has launched AI Game Plan as a new part of its Destination AI programme. These are workshops run by partners and intended to help enterprise and mid-sized customers decide where AI could make a difference to their operations and which projects are worth investing in first, as many organisations continue to struggle to turn AI interest into real projects.

TD SYNNEX research showing that 45 per cent of partners see not understanding how the technology can deliver clear business benefits for individual customersas the biggest barrier to AI adoption as u

Stepped approach

Partners work with customers to identify business problems or inefficiencies where AI might help. Ideas are reviewed and compared looking at how realistic they are to deliver, impact amd if they fit with the customer’s wider plans. A short list of two or three affordable AI projects os produced, along with a 90-day action plan

Tthe aim is to give partners a repeatable way of having more focused AI conversations, while still tailoring the outcome to each customer.

The Destination AI programme provides tools and support for partners selling AI-related solutions. AI Game Plan is aimed mainly at partners who have some experience with AI and are actively working with customers on AI projects.

Sergio Farache, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at TD SYNNEX, said many organisations are unsure how to decide where AI should be used or how to judge whether it is worth the investment. “A major challenge with AI is deciding where it can genuinely help the business and how to get value from the money being spent,” he said.

CMA Technology Solutions is one of the partners using the system . Marty Mackey, VP of Sales and Marketing at the company, said the workshops make early AI discussions clearer and more practical. “The framework helps us have more structured conversations with customers about where AI could make a real difference, rather than talking about it in general terms”