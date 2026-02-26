TalkTalk Business completes split from parent group

Manchester-based TalkTalk Business has formally completed its separation from TalkTalk Group and become an independent managed network service provider (MSP).

It now offers connectivity, networking, cyber security, cloud, IoT, and voice and collaboration services for enterprise and public-sector customers.

The move finalises a transition that began after the sale of TalkTalk Business Direct in 2023. During that period, TalkTalk Business retained access to some core TalkTalk Group systems while building its own independent operating environment.

The company says that process is now complete, with a standalone operational infrastructure, modernised systes and independent service delivery capabilities in place.

Chief executive Ruth Kennedy said the separation provides the autonomy needed to accelerate the company’s strategy.

“This marks the beginning of the exciting next phase for TalkTalk Business. We are now a fully independent organisation with the agility and focus needed to deliver our strategy at pace.

“Our evolution into a managed network service provider is central to our ambitions. By combining our connectivity heritage with broader technology expertise and strategic partnerships, we are building a business to support customers with secure, end-to-end solutions.”

TalkTalk Business said full control will enable faster responses to customer demand, expansion of its product portfolio and continued investment in customer service.

The company has a refreshed its brand identity as part of its repositioning beyond connectivity into managed services.

TalkTalk Business continues to work with technology partners including Cisco, Zoom and Mitel as part of its managed and unmanaged services offering.