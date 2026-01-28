Surge in eSIM awareness as SIM-Only plans take up half of the market

Most UK consumers are now aware of eSIM technology, according to new research from CCS Insight.

The analyst firm’s eighth annual UK consumer survey shows that 74 per cent of people have heard of eSIM, up from 27 per cent in 2022. A third of those surveyed have already used eSIM to sign up with a UK mobile provider.

The survey was conducted in December 2025 among 1,006 UK mobile users aged 16 and over.

iPhone users are the biggest adopters, reflecting Apple’s aggressive push towards eSIM-only devices. The introduction of the eSIM-only iPhone Air suggests that operator and device support is translating into real consumer behaviour, not just awareness.

Travel eSIM is a fast-growing opportunity. Almost one in four respondents said they have already used a travel eSIM, rising to 32 per cent among consumers who have travelled abroad in the past three years. Around 73 per cent said they would consider using a travel eSIM on their next trip, with convenience and cost savings cited as the main drivers.

CCS Insight believes this combination of awareness, usage experience and strong intent signals that eSIM is approaching a tipping point in the UK market.

Alongside eSIM’s rise, SIM-only plans continue to gain ground. The survey found that close to 45 per cent of UK consumers now take a SIM-only tariff. This is up by around 10 percentage points compared with five years ago. Longer handset replacement cycles and increasingly competitive airtime pricing were cited as key factors accelerating the shift away from bundled contracts.