Sure and Coop Channel Islands launch member-focused MVNO

Channel Islands Telco Sure International and food stores coperative Coop Channel Islands have launched MVNO Coop Mobile offering SIM-only plans and grocery discount for members.

Coop is a member-owned retail cooperative operating food stores, pharmacies, funeral services and other community businesses across Jersey and Guernsey,

Sure International serves the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and several international markets, and was formed from the merger between Sure International and Airtel.

There are four rolling monthly plans starting at £13.50 for 5GB of data with unlimited calls and texts across the Channel Islands, UK and Ireland. Higher tiers include 10GB for £16.50, 15GB for £19.95 and an unlimited data plan at £24.95. Customers who sign up before 30 April 2026 will receive a 25% discount for up to 12 months.

Members who link their Coop account to the service will also receive a 10 per cent discount voucher off a siingle grocery shop each month, redeemable in Coop stores.

The launch follows the retailer’s introduction of travel eSIM products in 2025 and reflects a broader move into digital services.

David McGrath, chief marketing and membership officer at Coop Channel Islands, said the operator was developed following customer research that indicated demand for simplified pricing and greater flexibility.

Plans are offered on a one-month basis and can be changed or cancelled without penalty via an app or online account. Data boosters are available in 2GB, 5GB and 10GB increments, while roaming is sold separately rather than bundled into monthly tariffs.

Coop Mobile also will sell new and refurbished handsets supplied by Grade Mobile swhich supplies refurbished graded smartphones and consumer electronics to retailers, operators and distributors.Devices will be available online and through in-store touchpoints, with trade-in options also offered.

The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority, calculates average weekly grocery spending in Jersey is £112. Coop estimates that using the monthly voucher could save shoppers around £11 per visit.

Coop Mobile is now available to customers in Jersey, with Guernsey pricing adjusted to reflect local tax.