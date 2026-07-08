PORT Designs returns to UK channel after decade-long absence

French technology accessories brand PORT Designs is returning to the UK market after around 10 years following a new distribution agreement with EGE.

The agreement sees EGE become UK distributor for PORT Designs’ portfolio of business and mobility accessories, giving and partners retailers access to the French manufacturer’s range of laptop bags, backpacks, docking stations, privacy filters, charging solutions and workspace accessories.

PORT Designs develops accessories for business, education and hybrid working environments, with products designed to protect, connect and support mobile devices in the workplace.

The agreement expands EGE’s accessories portfolio and gives its reseller partners access to a broader range of productivity and mobility products as PORT Designs resumes trading in the UK.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered near Paris, PORT Designs sells its products in more than 60 countries and is looking to re-establish its presence in the UK channel through the partnership.

EGE, said: “We’re delighted to welcome PORT Designs to our vendor portfolio. The brand has built a strong reputation for combining quality, functionality and design, and we believe its range will be well received by our partners and their customers.”