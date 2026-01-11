Ofcom backs spectrum sharing to supercharge mobile and Wi-Fi networks

Mobile networks and broadband providers could share radio spectrum under new proposals from Ofcom.

The move would allow mobile masts and Wi-Fi routers in different locations to use the same spectrum band for the first time. This would unlock new capacity for households, businesses and public venues, while laying foundations for future 6G services.

Mobile networks and Wi-Fi use in separate parts of the radio spectrum to avoid interference. Ofcom’s proposals would split the upper 6 GHz band into sections, prioritising Wi-Fi in one part and mobile services in another. There would be strict technical rules to ensure the two can coexist without disruption.

Boost for connectivity

Ofcom says there is pressure on wireless networks as data use continues to surge and broadband providers and businesses are facing increasing demand for spectrum for Wi-Fi. Mobile networks are under strain in crowded locations.

Ofcom believes the proposals will help Wi-Fi providers deliver more services to homes and workplaces, while enabling mobile operators to cope with heavy usage.. The additional capacity would also support data-intensive applications, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and help prepare networks for the arrival of 6G.

Ofcom has opened a consultation on its upper 6 GHz plans, with responses invited by 20 March. Under the proposals, existing low-power Wi-Fi would be able to use part of the band by the end of this year, with mobile services gaining access at a later stage, focused on areas where demand is greatest.

Changes for lower 6 GHz

Alongside the upper band proposals, Ofcom has confirmed changes to how the lower 6 GHz spectrum can be used. Frequencies currently limited to low-power, indoor Wi-Fi will soon be available for high-power and outdoor use as well.

This would enable high-quality Wi-Fi deployments in locations such as stadiums, hospitals, factories, universities and transport hubs. Deployments would rely on Automated Frequency Coordination databases, which dynamically manage spectrum use to prevent interference. A separate consultation on how AFC systems should operate and be registered is also open until 20 March 2026.

A win

David Willis, Ofcom’s Group Director for Spectrum (below), said: “Sharing upper 6 GHz would be a win for businesses and homes across the country who want both better Wi-Fi and mobile networks that are fit for the future. Our plans open the door to further economic growth and investment, while supporting the delivery of crucial innovations like 6G in the future.”