New MVNO Rewild Mobile enters SIM-only market with profit pledge to rewilding

A new Vodafone and Three-hosted MVNO Rewild Mobile has launched, promising to give all profits to rewilding.

Rewild says environmental impact is embedded directly into its business model. According to the company, all profits will be directed into rewilding nature, rather than a fixed percentage of revenue or discretionary donations.

The London-based operator is offering an unlimited data SIM with unlimited UK calls and texts, priced from £18.50 per month on a 24-month contract. A 12-month plan is priced at £20 per month, with a 30-day rolling option available at £25.

Rewild operates on the Three and Vodafone networks. The company said the decision to use two host networks was to maximise performance, coverage, resilience and long-term wholesale flexibility.

The brand’s consumer-facing message centres on environmental impact, Rewild says its focus is on having a simple, high-performance network with clear pricing.

Rewild director Anne Johnson said transparency is critical to avoiding accusations of greenwashing. Rewild is B Corp pending, a member of 1% for the Planet, and plans to publish an annual impact report detailing profit allocation and project outcomes. It is also engaging with independent accountability initiatives including the Anti Greenwash Charter.

“We understand the scepticism around purpose-led brands,” said a spokesperson “Our approach is simple: publish everything. Profits, partners and impact will all be publicly reported. This isn’t about claims, it’s about building impact into the structure of the business.”

The operator said its pricing has been enabled through competitive wholesale agreements with its network partners, with longer-term contracts allowing greater pricing flexibility.

Travel SIM

Rewild is preparing to introduce a travel SIM that will connect in more than 180 countries. The company stated that the travel SIM is designed to address roaming pain points while generating an additional revenue stream.