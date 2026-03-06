MWC Barcelona 2026 attracts nearly 105,000 attendees

Nearly 105,000 attendees from 207 countries and territories packed Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026 according to organiser GSMA.

This was 4,000 less than last year and 8,000 delegates more than in 2024

The event hosted 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors and partners. More than 1,700 industry executives and policymakers were speakers in the conference programme, including Forty oer cent speakers were C-level executives and 35 per cent were women.

Around 45 intergovernmental organisation attended included 54 ministers and 118 heads of regulatory authorities.

Attendee profile

The GSMA reported that 58 per cent of attendees represented industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem.

Seventeen per cent of attendees were C-suite executives, while 45 per cent held director-level positions or above. Women accounted for 27 per cent of total attendees.

Keynotes and live sessions generated more than 1.3 million views across the MWC Barcelona website, social media channels, the MWC app, Mobile World Live and partner media platforms.