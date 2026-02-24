Mobile News Awards shortlist reveals most consistent performers

The shortlist for this year’s Mobile News Awards has underlined the growing importance of lifecycle services, customer experience and enterprise innovation.

A panel of experts covering all areas of the industry. spent 10 days examining 124 entries.

A handful of businesses stood out for appearing in four or more categories, including Global Telecom Networks, Likewize, MTR Group and TMT First. Their repeated presence reflects strength across a wide range of disciplines, from refurbishment and logistics through to customer service and innovation. See here for how the judging process worked.

Close behind were repeat finalists such as EE, Envirofone, Fonehouse, Lebara Mobile, iOutlet, musicMagpie, Back Market, Pangea Connect, Pelion, plan.com, Radius, Vodafone Business, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone Three, each shortlisted in multiple categories.

Circular economy leaders dominate

Many of the most frequently shortlisted companies operate in the refurbishment, trade-in and resale space.

TMT First, Likewize, MTR Group, Envirofone, musicMagpie, Back Market and Mazuma Mobile all appeared across categories such as Refurbishment Programme, Secondary Market Facilitator, Secondary Market Provider, Service & Repair and Trade-In Resale.

The result reflects a structural shift in the mobile market. Lifecycle services are no longer a niche activity but a core commercial pillar for networks, distributors and retailers alike.

Th message is clear: refurbishment, buyback and resale are now essential parts of the mobile value chain.

Customer service

Another trend was the strong showing from companies recognised for service quality across both consumer and business markets.

Global Telecom Networks, Pangea Connect and Uplands One Telco appeared in multiple enterprise-focused categories, while EE, Fonehouse, Big Phone Store and Lebara Mobile were repeat finalists in consumer customer-service awards.

Service levels are becoming a key differentiator alongside pricing, stock availability and financing options.

Networks push enterprise innovation

Network-related categories also saw repeat appearances from operators investing heavily in new technologies.

Vodafone Business was shortlisted across 5G Advanced, Innovative Product and Network Business, while Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneThree appeared across network and innovation categories.

Meanwhile, MVNO and connectivity specialists including Pelion, Cellhire and plan.com were recognised in both MVNO and innovation-focused awards.

This reflects the rapid pace of change in areas such as eSIM deployment, AI-driven network management and enterprise connectivity services.

Retailers blend sales with lifecycle services

Retail and online resale specialists were also among the most consistent performers.

Fonehouse, iOutlet, Back Market, MTR Group and musicMagpie all appeared across retail and secondary-market categories, highlighting how the traditional device-sales model is evolving toward trade-in, refurbishment and resale bundles.

For retailers facing margin pressure on new devices, lifecycle services are becoming an important revenue stream.

Mmaturing channel

Taken together, this year’s shortlist suggests a mobile channel that is becoming more sophisticated, more service-led and more circular.

Companies succeeding today are those able to combine customer experience, logistics capability, refurbishment expertise and connectivity innovation.

Winners will be announced at the Mobile News Awards ceremony on March 19 at The London Hilton on Park Lane

