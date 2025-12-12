Labour MP raises Vodafone franchisee dispute in House of Commons

Labour MP Justin Madders has raised concerns in the House of Commons over the treatment of Vodafone franchisees, calling on the Government to consider regulatory measures to address what he described as a significant imbalance of power between franchisors and franchise operators.

Speaking during a Commons session, Madders referred to what he characterised as “harrowing stories” from franchisees, stopping short of asking ministers to comment on individual cases but urging recognition of the structural issues within franchise relationships.

“Without asking the department’s comments on specific cases, they will no doubt recognise the power imbalance in that relationship,” Madders told MPs. He asked whether the Government would consider measures to redress that imbalance, suggesting options including a statutory code of practice or the creation of a national arbitration system” he said.

Comments

The comments come amid an ongoing £85 million dispute between Vodafone UK and a number of its franchise partners, some of whom have alleged unfair treatment and unsustainable commercial terms. The dispute has attracted growing attention within the mobile retail and distribution channel, with franchisees warning that current arrangements leave operators exposed to financial risk with limited avenues for redress.

Responding on behalf of the Government, the minister acknowledged Madders’ work on the issue and signalled a willingness to engage further. While avoiding comment on specific cases, the minister said they would be “happy to sit down” with Madders to discuss whether there were “specific proposals” that could be brought forward to address the imbalance identified.

The response stopped short of committing to formal regulatory change but indicated that the door remains open to discussions around potential intervention.

Regulatory framework

The UK’s franchise sector currently operates without a statutory regulatory framework, relying instead on voluntary codes and contractual agreements. Critics argue that this leaves franchisees particularly vulnerable when disputes arise with large corporate partners, especially in capital-intensive sectors such as mobile retail.

Calls for reform have grown louder in recent years, with campaigners and trade bodies urging the Government to consider stronger protections, mandatory codes of conduct, and independent dispute resolution mechanisms. Similar models already exist in other markets, including Australia, where franchising is governed by a statutory code enforced by a national regulator.

For the mobile industry, the issue is particularly sensitive. Franchise models have been widely adopted by network operators seeking to maintain retail presence while reducing direct operational costs. However, franchisees argue that commercial pressures, combined with limited negotiating power, can result in unsustainable business conditions.

Madders’ intervention places the Vodafone dispute firmly on the parliamentary record and increases pressure on the Government to examine whether existing frameworks adequately protect small and medium-sized franchise operators.

While no immediate policy changes have been announced, the exchange marks the clearest signal to date that franchising practices in the telecoms sector may come under closer political scrutiny.