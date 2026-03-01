Huawei unveils AI optimised infrastructure equipment

Huawei has annoounced a new portfolio of network gear using spectrum just below 6GHz, promising faster speeds, lower delays and more capacity to handle AI applications.

Thiis may be a big deal outside the Five Eyes (FVEY) intelligence-sharing alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the United States.

In the UK, though, it is largely academic. The country has already chosen a path without Huawei infrastructure, and its future 5G and 6G networks will be built using other suppliers regardless of how advanced Huawei’s technology becomes.

Here it changes almost nothing as BT, Vodafone and Three have replaced Huawei equipment due to security concerns about Chinese tech.

Operators have had to remove existing Huawei equipment earlier than planned, costing billions of pounds and slowing the pace of 5G rollout.

Huawei remains a major supplier across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and parts of Europe where this technology could help operators expand network capacity more quickly.

Huawei says its new equipment will help operators cope with the rapid growth of AI-powered apps, smart devices and connected services. These applications generate far more data than traditional mobile traffic, especially uploads, and require faster response times.

To handle that demand, Huawei is promoting use of spectrum below 6GHz, which can carry more data while still covering wide areas. The company has launched outdoor base stations, indoor small cells and transmission equipment designed to increase capacity and prepare networks for future 6G upgrades.

Huawei’s new 5G-Advanced and 6G-ready technology shows how fast mobile networks must evolve to handle AI-driven data demand.