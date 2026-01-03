Harby Garchay joins Phonecheck to head new AI system launch

Mobile device diagnostics specialist Phonecheck has appointed Blackbelt 360 veteran Harby Garchay as President of its Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific operations.

The move comes as Phonecheck prepares to launch an AI-powered diagnostics and grading system that it claims will outperform anything currently available in the circular economy sector.

Garchay brings nearly 20 years’ experience scaling technology businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. His role will be to help transition Phonecheck from an established industry standard into a fully AI-led technology innovator.

The company is preparing to launch what it says will be the industry’s first fully automated vision AI product, capable of identifying cosmetic damage, screen defects and overall device condition without human intervention. Phonecheck believes the technology could mark a significant shift in how devices are inspected and graded at scale.

“I don’t change roles often,” Garchay said. “When I do, it’s because I see something exceptional. What Phonecheck is doing now is different. This isn’t a services company bolting AI onto an existing offer – it’s a technology company with a dominant market position, using that position to build something genuinely new. That combination is rare.

“I’m invested in Phonecheck’s success not just as a leader, but as a stakeholder. I’m incredibly optimistic about what we can build.”

Phonecheck CEO Chris Sabeti said Garchay’s appointment comes at a critical moment for the business.

“Harby is exactly the leader we need,” Sabeti said. “He knows how to scale, he knows how to execute, and he believes in the direction we’re heading. When the opportunity to work together came up, I didn’t hesitate.”

Sabeti said Phonecheck’s advantage lies in the sheer volume of data flowing through its platform.

“We’ve processed more device inspections than anyone else in the world,” he said. “That experience has given us data at scale, which has now become an AI advantage.”

Every device inspected feeds back into Phonecheck’s machine learning models, continuously improving accuracy and performance. The company believes it now holds the largest proprietary dataset in the device diagnostics sector, generated from millions of inspections and diagnostics carried out each year.