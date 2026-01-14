GSMA launches new mobile and telecoms accreditation programme

The GSMA is to run a new professional accreditation programme aimed at equipping telecoms professionals with a deeper understanding of the tech shaping the global mobile ecosystem.

The Mastering Mobile & Telecoms Accreditation starts next month and has been designed to support individuals and organisations operating in complex and fast-moving telecoms and technology.

The programme is for professionals across all roles in the sector The GSMA’s view tis hat a strong grasp of industry foundations is essential to driving innovation, compliance and long-term growth.

Core subjects

The accreditation covers core subjects including 5G, mobile privacy, and network evolution. Participants get a structured pathway to build knowledge. Content is delivered through self-paced learning modules, supported by tutorials and practical assessments, allowing learners to progress alongside their day jobs.

The programme has been developed to help organisations strengthen internal capability while supporting individual career development.

“By building a solid understanding of how connectivity is evolving, how regulation and compliance fit into the ecosystem, and why mobile security standards matter, participants are better positioned to make informed decisions and contribute meaningfully within their teams”, it sats

On successful completion participants will receive a GSMA Advance Accreditation, recognising expertise and commitment to continuous professional development in the mobile and telecoms sector.

The GSMA says the accreditation is intended not only as a learning programme and an opportunity for the industry to shape the future of global connectivity by ensuring skills and knowledge keep pace with technological change.

Enquiries can also be directed to Helen Robinson, GSMA Advance Partnerships Director