Giacom signs Currys Business and Three UK veterans to boost mobile channel growth

Channel services provider Giacom has recruited Abbie Buckland from Currys Business and Paul O’Neill and Three UK as it looks to accelerate partner growth and expand revenues across its reseller base.

The hires are part of Giacom’s investment in its mobile division to drive partner expansion and recurring revenue across more than 6,000 UK technology providers using its Cloud Market platform.

Sales director Lisa Chapman-Smith has appointed Buckland as head of distribution and O’Neill as head of wholesale and channel partnerships. She said the moves are part of a broader strategy to scale Giacom’s mobile proposition in the UK channel.

“Chapman-Smith said the expanded leadership team would help partners choose the right model and scale their mobile businesses more effectively.

“Mobile represents one of the strongest revenue opportunities in the channel, but growth requires focus, commercial discipline and strong network alignment. With our EE wholesale launch and new MSP Mobile programme, strengthening the team gives partners the expertise and support they need to grow faster.”

Buckland led the Currys Business national field and desk-based teams and has nearly 20 years’ experience across communications and hardware. She will focus on new partner acquisition, aligning hardware and mobile offerings to help partners increase margins, and supporting resellers in building mobile into a core profit stream.

Buckland said the appeal of Giacom lay in “the clarity of vision and the genuine commitment to partners”.

O’Neill led Three’s indirect channel. With more than 25 years in telecoms, he brings experience in network negotiations, channel performance and revenue growth.

He will focus on improving wholesale and IoT performance, strengthening network relationships and helping partners develop recurring revenue models.

O’Neill said the scale of opportunity across wholesale and network-billed models was significant, adding that Giacom was well positioned to help partners capture more of the mobile market.

Giacom’s mobile proposition is based on two models: network-billed mobile, where partners earn commission and revenue share on network tariffs; and wholesale mobile, where partners control pricing and billing to generate margin through mark-ups and white-label services.