Get Connected gets VodafoneThree exclusivity for its retail stores

VodafoneThree has extended its exclusive partnership with retailer Get Connected in over 46 stores in Wales, the Midlands and the South West.

Vodafone Three’s retail presence, through Get Connected in Wales, will also continue to support approximately 100 jobs in the stores.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director, VodafoneThree, said: “The new exclusivity agreement is key to our retail presence in Wales. Working with trusted retail partners will help bring both Vodafone and Three brands to more people”.

Damian Cole, CEO, Get Connected, said: “This partnership will give us access to more products and means that the business is now secure for at least the next three years.”