Exertis secures new jobs for Exertis Supplies division staff

Exertis UK has signed an agreement with evo Group’s Vow Wholesale subsidiary to give jobs to Exertis Supplies staff who did not take voluntary redundancy.

The Huddersfield-based Exertis division supplies office consumables, printing hardware, furniture and related products. It,was put up for sale in December as part of Exertis UK’s wider restructuring.

VOW is a lbusiness supplies wholesaler serving resellers and corporate customers across the UK and Ireland. It is part of the evo Group, which provides sourcing, fulfilment, distribution and logistics services to business and public sector organisations.

An Exertis UK spokesperson said: “As indicated in our statement a few days ago, we have now signed an agreement with evo, the UK and Ireland’s leading multi-channel supplier of business supplies and personal needs products, based in Normanton, West Yorkshire.

“As a result, all employees of Exertis Supplies who have not applied for voluntary redundancy will move to evo’s Vow subsidiary when the transaction completes, which we expect to happen within about two weeks. We are delighted for colleagues who will now be continuing their employment with evo/Vow.”

The deal follows a major redundancy programme at Exertis UK after the distributor was sold by former owner DCC plc to private equity firm Aurelius. A review of Exertis UK’s 1,200-strong workforce concluded last week, with the company confirming that fewer than 400 employees will face involuntary redundancy.