Exertis confirms layoffs as it seeks to “change structurally”

Exertis UK has confirmed proposals to slash its workforce, just weeks after the business was sold to German private equity firm Aurelius.

The UK technology distributor has informed staff of plans that could reduce headcount from approximately 1,200 employees to around 130, subject to consultation.

The proposals primarily affect the Exertis UK Business & Consumer and Exertis Supplies divisions, with sites in Burnley, Harlow, Elland and Basingstoke impacted. Employees have entered a 45-day consultation period.

In a statement, Exertis said: “Exertis has the opportunity to change structurally and transform into a more agile and specialist distributor that can more efficiently and effectively serve customers’ needs. As a result, employees are entering into a period of consultation. No final decisions have been made, and they will use the consultation period to discuss viable alternatives to potential redundancies. They will work closely with the employee representatives to find alternative options, and all UK employees are given as much information and support as possible during this difficult time. We are confident in the professionalism of our UK team to continue delivering for our partners during the consultation perio

The company stressed that the proposals apply only to certain UK divisions and do not affect all businesses included in the acquisition.

In July. CEO Tim Griffin told Mobile News

“While change always brings ambiguity, I’m comfortable and excited about the opportunities Aurelius presents. DCC was a fantastic owner, but this new chapter is about investing in the future and unlocking potential.”

Aurelius, which completed the purchase of Exertis IT and related divisions earlier this year for around £100 million, has said structural changes are intended to improve efficiency and long-term sustainability, but has not commented on the number of roles at risk.

The proposals follow reports of credit and supplier pressures at Exertis in recent months, alongside senior management departures shortly after the acquisition.

Local MPs have begun seeking clarity on the potential impact on jobs and regional economies, particularly in Basingstoke, as the consultation process gets underway. (More follows)