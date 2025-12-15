eROAMING eSIM hits 100,000 users as UK travel MVNO pivots to retention

Travel MVNO eSIM platform eROAMING has passed 100,000 users shifting from early-stage growth to a more scalable phase of the business.

Owned by GK Telecom, the platform provides eSIM connectivity in around 200 countries, with full MVNO services, including data, voice, SMS and a global number, available in over 165 markets.

eROAMING says the milestone is less about user volume and more about the evolution of its business model.

Acquisition strategy

“It validates our acquisition strategy across both B2B and B2C and reflects growing market confidence in a UK-based travel MVNO with full global MVNO capability,” said Ravi Navaratnam, Founder and Director of eROAMING eSIM and Managing Director of GK Telecom. “More importantly, it signals a shift from acquisition towards retention, lifetime value and platform depth.”

Growth has been driven by a combination of consumer and business demand. B2C continues to deliver scale through retail partners, travel agents, kiosks and direct digital channels, while B2B growth is supported by travel partners and enterprise customers.

“B2C drives momentum and reach, while B2B brings stability,” Navaratnam said. “Together they diversify risk as the market becomes more competitive.”

Retention

Retention remains a key challenge across the travel eSIM sector, where usage is still closely tied to individual journeys. eROAMING says this has shaped its strategy over the past year.

“Historically, usage has been linked to single trips,” Navaratnam said. “Our focus now is on continuity, loyalty and account-based engagement to extend the relationship beyond one journey.”

A loyalty and rewards programme eROAMiles is designed to encourage repeat usage through purchases, top-ups and referrals.

“Early signals show customers are more likely to return when there is a clear ongoing value proposition,” Navaratnam said. “Loyalty positions eROAMING as a service rather than a one-off travel purchase.”

The company has integrated AI capabilities with Roameo. This is a digital assistant supporting onboarding, activation and customer support. eROAMING says AI has reduced support demand and improved response times, while allowing human teams to focus on more complex cases.

In an increasingly crowded market, eROAMING points to its full MVNO capability as a key differentiator.

“We offer a global number with data, minutes and text across more than 165 countries. A functionality few travel eSIM providers can match,” Navaratnam said. “Combined with retail and partner integrations, AI-driven engagement and a structured loyalty ecosystem, it creates an end-to-end connectivity proposition that digital-only brands struggle to replicate.”

The business is underpinned by GK Telecom, one of the UK’s longest-established mobile distribution businesses, while operating eROAMING eSIM as a digital-first travel MVNO.

Future growth will be measured by quality rather than quatity, with repeat usage, retention and partner depth defining success.