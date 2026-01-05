eRoaming eSIM Secures Triple ISO Certification

Travel MVNO eRoaming eSIM has been awarded internationally recognised ISO certifications as it transitions from a travel-focused eSIM provider into a global digital MVNO.

The certifications include ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security management, and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management. They apply across eRoaming’s core operations, including service delivery, customer support, data handling, supplier management, and internal governance.

Managing director Ravi Navaratnam said “ As eRoaming scales its international footprint, managing governance, security, and operational discipline has become increasingly important. Achieving triple ISO certification ensures grow th is built on strong foundations focused on reliability, security, and sustainability.

“The move also signals to partners and regulators that quality, data protection, and environmental responsibility are being addressed early in the company’s growth cycle.”

He says the certifications are already strengthened conversations with enterprise customers, roaming suppliers, and distribution partners, positioning the business as a provider across B2B, travel, and more regulated markets. ISO/IEC 27001 has helped streamline due diligence processes and accelerate trust-based decision-making.

ISO/IEC 27001 is increasingly viewed as a baseline requirement for digital MVNOs and eSIM providers operating at scale. eSIM platforms are handling more personal, payment, and cross-border data, which means robust information security frameworks are becoming a standard expectation for providers working with enterprise, travel, and financial partners.

The certification process formalised processes that were already in place. Thdxd included clearer access controls, incident response procedures, data governance policies, supplier risk assessments, and accountability frameworks.

ISO 14001 reflects eRoaming’s digital-first operating model. The standard focuses on reducing paper-based processes, minimising physical SIM waste, optimising cloud and infrastructure usage, and embedding sustainability considerations into supplier and operational decision-making. The certification reinforces eSIM’s claim of being a more responsible alternative to traditional plastic SIM distribution.

The milestone also reflects a broader shift across the eSIM sector. As the market matures, governance and compliance are becoming as important as innovation, with regulators, partners, and customers placing increasing emphasis on transparency, security, and accountability.

eRoaming eSIM provides connectivity across more than 200 countries, with data services available in over 165 countries, alongside voice, SMS, and a persistent global mobile number designed to remain with customers as they travel across borders. The company is investing in automation, AI-driven customer support, and retention-focused product development as it expands its global footprint.