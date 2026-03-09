eROAMING chipless eSIM pack opens roaming revenue to travel partners

Travel MVMO eROAMING has unveiled an eSIM retail pack designed to give retailers a simplified way to sell mobile connectivity from bricks and mortar outlets.

The company says the product is intended to close the gap between established SIM card retail models and app-based eSIM services.

A commission-based distribution model mirrors the tracking mechanisms used for physical SIM cards. Each pack’s ICCID and QR code are assigned to a specific retailer or distribution partner. When a customer activates the eSIM, the platform records the ICCID and attributes the activation to the originating retailer, enabling partners to earn commission without handling traditional SIM stock or managing returns.

Unlike a conventional SIM pack, the product contains no physical chip. Instead, each unit includes a dynamic QR activation code tied to a unique ICCID,. This is the identifier that links a SIM profile to its issuing country, operator and global mobile number.

The packs will be made available to travel agencies, airport retail stores, hotels and other travel focused businesses who want to be involved in the travel eSIM market.

Once installed, the eSIM connects to eROAMING’s aggregated global network which provides access to more than 600 mobile networks across over 165 countries. Devices automatically attach to the strongest available partner network in each destination, without manual configuratio

The travel eSIM sector has expanded rapidly as travellers seek alternatives to conventional roaming charges mainly using app-based purchasing. eROAMING’s hybrid approach is positioned to bring travel businesses into the eSIM ecosystem without requiring them to adopt a fully digital sales model.

The company said the initiative is designed to broaden access to global connectivity while opening the eSIM market to a wider range of distribution partners who have historically relied on physical SIM products.

Travellers scan the code on their smartphone to download and instantly activate the eSIM, thus removing the need for physical stock handling while retaining a familiar retail format consumers expect.

“Most travel eSIM providers offer activation purely through apps or websites. The eROAMING chipless eSIM pack introduces a retail ready format designed to make eSIM technology easier for consumers to understand and purchase”, said eROAMING founder and director Ravi Navaratnam,

eROAMING said the packaging is a deliberate bridge for customers who still associate connectivity with a tangible product. The pack acts as the entry point, while the activation process remains fully digital. For retailers, the model eliminates the logistics of managing SIM inventory, expiry dates or stock reconciliation.