BT wins multi-million pound Scottish Water network and security contract

BT Business has won a multi-million-pound contract to modernise Scottish Water’s communications network and cyber security systems.

The deal will see BT become the utility’s single strategic technology partner, replacing a multi-supplier model as Scottish Water looks to improve the resilience of services used by more than five million people.

BT will manage around 7,000 network connections linking offices, operational sites and critical infrastructure, while also taking responsibility for cyber security monitoring.

The contract forms part of Scottish Water’s wider £130 million investment programme to modernise its digital infrastructure.

A converged Network Operations Centre will give Scottish Water real-time visibility across both its network and cyber security estate.

BT said the integrated approach will enable Scottish Water to detect and respond to incidents more quickly and protect critical infrastructure.

The programme includes commitments to local employment, skills development and community engagement.

The agreement supports Scottish Water’s longer-term plans to modernise its digital infrastructure while contributing to its wider sustainability and net zero ambitions.