BT high-level reshuffle puts Openreach deputy CEO Katie Milligan in top job

Openreach has promoted deputy chief executive Katie Milligan to CEO, as Clive Selley prepares to lead BT International in a senior leadership reshuffle at BT Group.

Milligan will take over on April 1, with Selley replacing Bas Burger following his departure after 18 years.

BT Group chief executive Allison Kirkby said Milligan’s “deep industry experience, strong people leadership and sharp operational instincts” made her the :standout choice” to lead the UK’s largest wholesale broadband network.

BT credited Milligan with helping steer Openreach back to revenue growth and leading major product and pricing moves, including wholesale agreements and deeper partnerships with communications providers.

Milligan joined BT as a graduate in 2004 and moved to Openreach five years later, later holding senior roles including commercial director and chief commercial officer.

Openreach’s full-fibre network now passes more than 22 million homes and businesses across the UK.

Selley previously ran BT’s technology division, overseeing large-scale network transformation programmes. Kirkby said his infrastructure pedigree and experience guiding customers through digital transformation make him “the best person” to lead BT International as it targets growth as a next-generation global platform.

BT said the changes will strengthen Openreach’s commercial momentum while accelerating the evolution of its international business.

Openreach operates as an independent BT Group subsidiary serving more than 700 communications providers, while BT International focuses on multinational enterprises headquartered outside the UK and overseas public sector customers.