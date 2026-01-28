Barclay partners with Hyperfast for full fibre offering

Belfast-based Barclay Communications has partnered with Hyperfast Networks to deliver Fibrus full fibre broadband to businesses across Northern Ireland,

Barclay Communications will offer Fibrus full fibre services delivering speeds of between 100Mbps and 1,000Mbps over the Hyperfast Networks wholesale platform. The rollout forms part of the government-backed Project Stratum programme to extend high-speed broadband to areas that were previously hard to serve.

The partnership allows Barclay Communications to provide a fully managed service to business customers, covering ordering, installation, billing and ongoing support through a single supplier. The company said this approach removes much of the complexity that has historically slowed business adoption of full fibre connectivity.

John Roulston, sales director at Barclay Communications, said: “Businesses know faster broadband exists. But they often don’t know what they can access, who to speak to or how complicated the process will be By working with Fibrus through Hyperfast Network It means one conversation rather than multiple touchpoints and omplexity.”

Barcla is offering six months’ free broadband to qualifying customers, as an incentive it estimates could deliver business savings of around £1.7m across the region.

The Fibrus network has now passed more than 325,000 homes and businesses,

Northern Ireland leads the UK in overall gigabit availability, but many businesses continue to rely on legacy services. The switch-off of copper networks is accelerating, increasing pressure on organisations to migrate to full fibre solutions.

Barclay Communications claims to be Northern Ireland’s largest locally-owned telecoms wholesaler, The company has identified around 7,000 Northern Ireland businesses that could already access full fibre but have yet to adopt it, and said it will be proactively contacting organisations to check availability and suitability under the new partnership.