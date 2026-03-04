Apple unveils £600 MacBook Neo to pull more users into the iPhone ecosystem

Apple has launched a new entry level laptop priced from £600 marking its cheapest Mac and signalling a push to draw more iPhone owners into its device ecosystem.

Strategic price

The Neo undercuts the MacBook Air by several hundred pounds lands squarely in mid range Windows territory. With an education price of £499, Apple is targeting students and first time laptop buyers who already own an iPhone but previously opted for cheaper PCs. Expanding the Mac installed base strengthens Apple’s long standing strategy: once users own multiple Apple devices, they tend to stay.

iPhone silicon brings platforms closer

The Neo runs on the A18 Pro which powers the latest iPhones. The move further blurs the line between Apple’s mobile and PC platforms and enables on device Apple Intelligence features via a 16 core Neural Engine. Apple claims up to 50 per cent faster everyday performance than a mid range.

Continuity k

The Neo runs the macOS and supports Apple’s Continuity suite, including Handoff, Universal Clipboard, iPhone Mirroring and iPhone based setup. This positions the Mac less as a larger, more capable extension of the iPhone.

The device retains Apple’s aluminium design and comes in blush, indigo, silver and citrus. It features a 13 inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, Spatial Audio speakers, Magic Keyboard and a large trackpad.

Implications for the mobile channel

For the mobile industry, the Neo’s significance lies in ecosystem pull rather than PC disruption. A cheaper Mac gives Apple a new route to lock in younger users and deepen iPhone loyalty, while the use of iPhone class silicon hints at a more unified future for app development and AI features across Apple’s platforms.

ANALYST VIEW

IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo says the Neo is one of the most important announcements for Apple in the Mac product line and represents a shift in the history of the Mac.

“Apple has always positioned the MacBook as a premium computing product, with entry prices typically starting near or above $999.

Moving into the $600 range indicates that Apple’s strategy is to expand the macOS installed base and compete more directly with Windows laptops and Chromebooks in education and price-sensitive segments” he said.

“With such a product, Apple is aggressively aiming to grow market share while expanding the ecosystem. Lowering the entry barrier to the Mac means Apple can bring more users into its services and device ecosystem, particularly students and first-time Mac buyers.

“By using a chip that has only been used on the iPhone and the iPad, the real question is not whether Apple can sell a MacBook at this price (because it will be one of the most sold Macs ever if they can deliver), but how it balances cost, performance, and brand positioning while maintaining the premium experience that defines the Mac.

“From a market perspective, the timing is relevant. The global PC market is under extreme pressure from the memory and storage crisis, and consumers will see significant price increases on PCs. According to the latest IDC forecast, the PC market is expected to decline by 11% in 2026.

“Lower entry pricing will therefore help stimulate demand at the entry level while strengthening Apple’s long-term ecosystem strategy. The MacBook Neo will reshape the entry-level laptop segment, particularly in education, where Chromebooks have dominated shipments in recent years”.