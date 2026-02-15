Alliance of tech giants pledges clearer security standards between mobile and Cloud

Fifteen global technology giants, including Nokia, Microsoft, Google Cloud and Ericsson, have pledged to work together on security, transparency and resilience across global technology.

The Trusted Tech Alliance was announced at the Munich Secirity Conferfence and signals a move toward tighter collaboration between network vendors, cloud providers and AI firms. It highlights the convergence of telecoms and AI infrastructure. Its principles cover transparent governance, secure development practices, supply-chain oversight, open ecosystems, and respect for data protection laws.

The Alliance could also influence vendor selection and certification standards for distributors, refurbishers and resellers in the UK mobile channel, including those working across device lifecycle services and enterprise deployments.

The Trusted Tech Alliance brings together companies spanning connectivity, cloud infrastructure, semiconductors and AI. The Alliance plans to develop shared principles around secure development, governance, data protection and supply-chain oversight to reassure governments and enterprise customers about the integrity of digital infrastructure. The announcement, made at the Munich Security Conference, could have implications for UK mobile networks and their supply chains.

Nokia CEO Justin Hotard said “AI is accelerating change across the technology stack and raising the bar for trust. Networks and critical infrastructure must be secure, resilient, and interoperable by design. We’re joining with industry partners through the Trusted Tech Alliance to reinforce that foundation as intelligence scales globally.”

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm added “No single company or a country can build a secure and trusted digital stack alone. Rather, trust and security can only be achieved together.

Post-Huawei

Since the UK government’s order to emove Huawei 5G equipment operators have been forced to diversify suppliers, increasing reliance on Nokia and Ericsson. The TTA could reinforce confidence in those vendors by formalising standards around transparency and security.

Industry analysts say the alliance reflects growing pressure on telecoms operators to demonstrate trustworthiness in an era of AI expansion and cyber risk. Contracts for private networks, smart infrastructure and government connectivity require strict security assurances, and a unified framework from major vendors could simplify procurement and compliance checks.

Enterprise

The UK government has been vocal about building “resilient and secure” digital infrastructure, particularly as public services rely more heavily on connectivity and AI.

The Alliance could help UK operators avoid supply-chain disruptions by broadening the choice of trusted vendors. The initiative is voluntary and principles-based rather than regulatory. So its impact will depend on how rigorously members enforce it.