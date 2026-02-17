Academic study claims smarter 5G could cut UK emissions

Energy-saving features built into future 5G networks could help cut indirect carbon emissions.

This is according to new research from the University of Surrey although operators and vendors will say real-world impact will depend on investment levels, traffic growth and device behaviour.

The study, published in Resources, Conservation and Recycling, suggests that combining technologies such as AI-driven sleep modes for base stations, more efficient handset signalling and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces could reduce indirect UK emissions by around 25 million tonnes of CO₂ through knock-on savings across industries that rely on digital infrastructure.

Dr Lirong Liu, Associate Professor at Surrey’s Centre for Environment and Sustainability, said:

“Smarter base stations and devices don’t just cut electricity use in telecoms, they reduce indirect emissions in the whole supply chain. The modelling framework allowed us to quantify effects that are usually hidden. Especially the indirect emissions linked to electricity use and wider supply chains. It also gave us a clear way to compare different 5G features and identify which combinations deliver the strongest environmental benefits.”

Researchers built an environmentally-extended input-output model covering 33 sectors. They concluded that smarter base stations and more efficient device connectivity would cut electricity demand in telecoms supply chains, with sectors such as finance and IT services benefiting most.

However, the findings rely on modelling assumptions about adoption rates and network behaviour. They come amid a debate about whether 5G ultimately raises or lowers energy demand.

Mobile operators say 5G rollouts can increase power consumption in the short term due to network densification, higher traffic volumes and the need for new equipment. Energy savings depend heavily on how quickly operators upgrade legacy sites, deploy automation tools and manage growing data demand.

Ericsson and Nokia have promoted AI-based sleep modes and radio optimisation claiming energy savings of 10 per cent to 30 oer cent per site in ideal conditions. But savings vary depending on network configuration and usage patterns.

Rising mobile data consumption could offset efficiency gains, givung a “rebound effect” seen in other digital infrastructure.

The Surrey team argues regulators could accelerate adoption by linking spectrum licences to energy-efficiency targets and incentivising low-power network design. That proposal is likely to face raised-eyebrows from operators already balancing investment pressure, rural coverage targets and network modernisation costs.

The research adds to growing pressure on networks, handset makers and refurbishers to show credible sustainability progress, especially as net-zero requirements tighten.

Smarter 5G networks may play a role in cutting emissions, but the industry’s challenge will be proving efficiency gains keep pace with rising demand and that sustainability claims are backed by measurable results rather than optimistic modelling from academics.