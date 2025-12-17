Virgin Media O2 opens new North West HQ in Manchester

Virgin Media O2 has opened a new North West headquarters in central Manchester, relocating staff from its existing Wythenshawe office ahead of that site’s lease expiry in early 2026.

The investment is s a multi-million-pound commitment over the lifetime of the 10-year agreement lease to occupy around half of the Island development on John Dalton Street, just off Deansgate. The building is designed to meet net zero carbon standards.

Around 1,100 Virgin Media O2 employees will be based at the site. Teams moving into the new office include multi-skilled customer service staff handling specialist and complex enquiries, including support for vulnerable customers and bereavement cases. The company said the new location will support its flexible and hybrid working policies.]

Rob Orr, Chief Operating Officer, Virgin Media O2, said:

“Manchester is a thriving hub for innovation and creativity, and we’re proud to deepen our connection to the region with this significant investment. Our new North West HQ at Island will provide a modern, sustainable space for our people to collaborate and deliver for customers, while our continued upgrades to mobile and broadband networks ensure Greater Manchester remains at the forefront of digital progress. These investments reflect our long-term vision to support local communities, power the digital economy, and create a future-ready network for everyone.”

The decision to move followed a review of property options in the region as the Wythenshawe lease nears its end. Virgin Media O2 has maintained a long-standing operational presence in Manchester, which continues to be one of its main regional hubs outside London.

The opening of the Island office consolidates the operator’s workforce into one location while maintaining its long-term presence in the North West. The new headquarters will be the primary base in the North West supporting customer operations and network activity across the wider region.