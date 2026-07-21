EDITORIAL: Vodafone’s secret franchise settlement ends the dispute but avoids a deeper problem

EDITORIAL: Vodafone’s secret settlement with 62 former franchisees closes a long-running dispute but it also highlights how determined it was to avoid a rerun of the public examination it endured during the Phones4U litigation.

The network defendants won the Phones4U collusion-allegation case but the operators’ behaviour was dragged into the open. This franchise case will change nothing, because it has been sealed shut.

The Vodafone franchisee dispute had all the ingredients for a meaningful reckoning. Years of tension. Allegations of commercial mistreatment. A large group of partners claiming they were driven out of business. A High Court process capable of testing evidence and exposing how operator–partner relationships really function.

The Phones4U case showed what happens when that evidence is tested. Operators were cross examined. Internal communications were scrutinised. Commercial decisions were laid bare. We saw how the industry’s biggest players behave when power, distribution and market control are at stake.

The Vodafone case offered a similar opportunity. Instead, it ends in confidentiality.

Vodafone has settled without admitting liability. The franchisees cannot speak. The High Court will not rule. And the industry is left with no findings, no precedent, no insight and no accountability.

This matters because the mobile channel is built on partnerships: franchisees, dealers, distributors, retailers, managed service providers. These relationships are commercially essential but are structurally fragile. The Phones4U case exposed that fragility and showed how quickly trust can collapse when operators make strategic decisions that reshape the channel.

Silence.

The franchisee dispute could have provided the next chapter in that story and clarified how operators govern their partner networks, how disputes escalate, and what protections partners should expect. It could have shown whether the lessons from the Phones4U experience were actually learned. Instead, the industry is left with silence.

This is not a criticism of Vodafone or the claimants. Confidential settlements are a rational way to end litigation. They reduce cost, remove risk and stress and allow companies to focus on strategy and the claimants to rebuild their lives. But they also ensure that whatever went wrong stays hidden When facts stay hidden, structural weaknesses remain unaddressed.

The unanswered questions are pertinent. What failed? What changed? What should other operators learn? Could this happen again? Phones4Us administrators forced the industry to confront those questions. The Vodafone settlement avoids them.

For Vodafone, the deal removes distraction as it integrates VodafoneThree and pursues an ambitious investment programme. For the former franchisees, it ends a long and draining legal fight. On that level it makes perfect sense to settle. But for the wider industry, the conclusion is unsatisfying. No judgment. No precedent. No independent assessment. No shared learning. No repeat of the Phones4U moment which was the last time the sector was forced to look at itself honestly under the glare of expert lega interrogation.

The case is over but the governance questions it raises are not. Until the industry stops treating partner disputes as private matters, it will keep repeating the same mistakes