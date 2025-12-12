EDITORIAL: Exertis, Aurelius and the reality of a major acquisition

The acquisition of Exertis UK from DCC by private equity firm Aurelius, reportedly valued at around £150 million, was a massive ripple across the mobile and IT channel. That discussion has turned into a tsunami amid substantial headcount reductions as the business undergoes restructuring, writes Ian White

While the scale of potential job losses has understandably drawn attention, many industry observers suggest the changes should be viewed in the context of challenges that Exertis’ UK operation was already facing prior to the transaction.

Challenges

Former employees and channel contacts describe Exertis as having experienced increasing strategic and operational pressure over the past two years. These pressures are said to have included organisational change, leadership turnover and the loss of vendor and customer relationships.

Several former staff have pointed to a period of uncertainty during which priorities shifted frequently and communication was limited. While Exertis retained brand recognition and market presence, some insiders suggest the underlying operating model became harder to sustain as market conditions tightened.

In that environment, staff turnover increased and cost control measures became more visible, contributing to a sense of instability within parts of the organisation.

Aurelius

Industry analysts caution against assuming that Aurelius acquired Exertis with the intention of preserving its existing structure or scale. Private equity investments of this nature are typically focused on identifying and stabilising assets with ongoing commercial value.

These may include customer and vendor contracts that continue to generate revenue, ogistics, warehousing and systems capabilities, ramework agreements and market access, a recognised brand with established channel reach

Such investments often involve reassessing cost structures and organisational complexity, particularly where revenues and overheads are no longer aligned.

Tthe current restructuring may be seen as part of a broader effort to realign the business with prevailing market and financial realities.

Complexity

Feedback from former employees frequently references concerns about internal complexity and cost in the period leading up to the acquisition. Multiple layers of management, duplicated roles and repeated reorganisations are cited as having increased overheads without delivering corresponding improvements in performance.

Some staff also describe a perception that internal initiatives expanded while commercial execution became more challenging. Sales teams, in particular, highlight tightening controls and ambitious targets during a period of market pressure.

While perceptions naturally vary across large organisations, these views help explain why confidence among employees and some partners may have weakened over time.

Redundancies

From an investment perspective, workforce reductions are often a feature of restructuring programmes in underperforming or transitioning businesses. Exertis’ UK operation was widely regarded as having a cost base that required review. Investors willl be reducing headcount to:improve short-term cash flow stability focus on profitable activities, reassess vendor and customer relationships and determine which parts of the business are viable in the long term

This approach aligns with Aurelius’ established role in complex restructurings and carve-outs across multiple sectors.

The Future

Few expect Exertis to emerge from this process unchanged. Most industry observers anticipate a smaller, more focused operation, potentially centred on specific categories, customers or contractual relationships. Some assets may be retained. Others may be sold or exited depending on performance and strategic fit.

For employees, the period remains highly uncertain. For vendors and customers, continuity and clarity will be key considerations as the restructuring progresses.

Perspective

It would be an oversimplification to attribute Exertis’ current situation solely to its new ownership. Many in the channel view the restructuring as the outcome of issues that had been developing over time, combined with a change in ownership that has prioritised financial and operational reassessment.

Private equity firms typically act on existing conditions rather than create them. In Exertis’ case, those conditions appear to have included strategic uncertainty, rising costs and declining confidence among some stakeholders.

The valuation reflects the perceived value of assets at the point of sale, rather than a commitment to maintaining the business in its previous form.

The situation serves as a reminder that scale and brand recognition alone are not sufficient to ensure resilience. Sustained performance in distribution depends on strategic clarity, operational discipline and maintaining trust with employees, vendors and customers alike.