Bamboo Connect appoints top-tier operations and logistics expert to push expansion into Europe

Bamboo Connect has appointed former Arvato managing director Sylvia Johnson as European Operations and Business Development Director, as the company looks to expand its European presence.

Arvato is part of the Bertelsmann group, a German private multinational conglomerate corporation, and is one of Europe’s largest supply chain and fulfilment specialists, working across retail, technology and consumer services.

The new position is part of Bamboo’s intention to move from a largely UK-focused operation to a broader European footprint, She will focus on operational delivery, partner development and identifying growth opportunities in European markets.

The appointment follows Bamboo Connect’s rebrand in April last year, which repositioned the business around digital device insurance, repair, refurbishment and lifecycle management as it prepared for international growth.

Juney Mistiki, CEO of Bamboo Connect, said Johnson’s experience would be relevant as the company develops its European operations. “Sylvia brings a strong background in fulfilment, logistics and people management,” he said. “That experience will be important as we look to build partnerships and scale our operations across Europe.”

At Arvato, Johnson was responsible for a workforce of more than 170 employees across Europe and managed multi-country operations covering supply chain management, logistics and fulfilment, transport management and digital solutions.

Alongside her logistics background, she has more than 15 years’ experience in mobile and gadget repair and refurbishment and is a former Director of Operations at lifecycle product management platform Servify, This experience will support Bamboo Connect’s activities in device protection, repair and lifecycle management and in Insurtech-and Fintech areas.